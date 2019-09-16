By Laman Ismayilova

Widely considered to be one of the most important and influential national film directors, Tofig Taghizade has left a deep mark in the national cinematography. His films influenced countless of filmmakers across the country.

His 100th birthday anniversary has been solemnly marked at Heydar Aliyev Center in Shamkir.

The memorable evening was organized in accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the 100th anniversary of Tofig Taghizade, Trend Life reported.

During the event, the employee of the Ministry of Culture, Almaz Sultanzade, spoke about the contribution of Tofig Taghizade to the national cinema, and noted that the director’s films were included in the golden fund of cinema.

In turn, the artist, prominent film director and film expert Ayaz Salayev spoke about the life and work of the outstanding film director, as well as the historical significance of his films "On the Far Shores", "My Seven Sons" and others.

As part of the event, a photo exhibition dedicated to the film director was presented to the guests of the evening.

The event was co-organized by the Ministry of Culture with the support of the Shamkir Regional Cultural Department and the State Film Fund.

Tofig Taghizade studied at a music school for five years. After leaving school, he entered Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry, but did not complete his education, as he volunteered to go to the front during the Second World War. After the wound received, he was demobilized.

Driven by his devotion to art, he enrolled in the Russian State University of Cinematography (VGIK).

In 1976 Taghizade was awarded the title of People's Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR.

His most famous works include "The Meeting" (1955), "On the Far Shores" (1958), " Real Friend" (1959), "Mateo Falcone" (1960), "I Will Dance!"(1962), "The Cloth Pedlar""(1965), "The Man of the House" (1978), "Summer season" and others.

