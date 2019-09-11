By Laman Ismayilova

Ratkovic Poetry Day is an annual event dedicated to the famous Montenegrin poet of the 20th century Risto Ratkovic.

Many Montenegrin and foreign poets come to Bijelo Polje to read their works in the main squares and streets of the town.

The Azerbaijani poetess Nigar Hasanzade, who is the head of the "Word" literary project of the Ministry of Culture and member of the Azerbaijan Writers Union, took part in the international poetry festival in Bijelo Polje.

This year the festival was held for the 49th time, bringing together famous poets and writers from the Balkan countries, Turkey, Germany, Austria, China, Ukraine, Spain, Azerbaijan and other countries.

Nigar Hasanzade presented a poetic program in Azerbaijani in translations of the national poet Sabir Rustamkhanli and the young poet Shakhriyar Del Gerani to the tunes of composers Emin Sabitoglu and Vagif Mustafazade.

Her visit was organized with the assistance of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Montenegro, the Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro.

Nigar Hasanzade also visited the capital of Montenegro, Podgorica, where there is a Baku street and a monument to the prominent Azerbaijani poet Huseyn Javid.

She met with the director of Cultural and Economic Center of Azerbaijan and Montenegro Seyran Mirzazade, the Montenegrin Minister of Culture Aleksandar Bogdanovic, the chairman of the Montenegro Writers' Union Milorad Popovic and other prominent figures.

The meetings discussed the development of modern literature, intercultural dialogue, the implementation of various joint projects, and the publication of Nigar Hasanzade’s book in Montenegrin.

