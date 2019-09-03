By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

An art evening dedicated to Azerbaijan was organized during the cultural week titled “Long Night of Intercultural Dialogue” on September 2 in Vienna, Austria.

Leyla Gasimova, the head of Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Vienna, opened the event. The art evening program included samples of modern and traditional national art.

Josipa Palac, the President and CEO of the International Cultural Diversity Organization (ICDO), highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s contribution to projects aimed at developing intercultural dialogue.

Then, “LOST LAND” video installation by Azerbaijani artist and sculptor Elvin Nabizade was presented to the participants of the event.

The documentary “Under the Same Sun,” filmed within framework of the Year of Multiculturalism and dedicated to ethnic groups living in Azerbaijan, was also shown.

National dances such as Qarabagh, Naz Eleme, Agh Chicheyim and Sari Gelin, performed by the soloists of the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble – Alina Gontareva, Valeriya Konkina, Nurlan Rzazade and Eldar Huseynov, as well as other pieces of Azerbaijani national music aroused great interest among the participants.

The “Long Night of Intercultural Dialogue” will wrap up on September 6.

The Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Vienna was established in accordance with a Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated November 16, 2012 to promote Azerbaijani culture in Austria. To provide the Austrian people with the opportunity to become better acquainted with Azerbaijan, the Center conducts various activities promoting the rich culture, art and tourism opportunities of the country.

Participants of music evenings, which are held at the Center on a regular basis, have the opportunity to listen to the works of Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Arif Malikov and other famous composers as well as to enjoy the Azerbaijani mugham. Exhibitions organized at the Cultural Center attract art lovers with the most interesting examples of Azerbaijani painting, sculpture and folk arts.

One of the main objectives of the Center is to develop cooperation with culture, tourism and media institutions of Austria, establish close ties with the cultural centers of other countries already operating in this country, and contribute to intercultural dialogue.

