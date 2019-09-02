By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Young Azerbaijani khanende (mugham singer) Parviz Gasimov has been named the winner of the 12th Sharq Taronalari (Melodies of the East) International Music Festival, which was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The music festival, which is one of the most significant musical events not only in Uzbekistan but throughout the whole Central Asia, was held on August 26-30.

The Azerbaijani mugham performer was accompanied by Honored Artist Malik Mansurov (tar), Honored Artist Elshan Mansurov (kamancha) and Ramin Abdullayev (drum).

The festival winners received cash prizes in the amount of $5,000, diplomas and souvenirs.

At the first festival in 1997, Azerbaijani khanende Simara Imanova got the grand prix award. In 2001, the prominent Azerbaijani khanende Alim Gasimov won the first place, in 2005 - Aygun Baylar, and in 2009 - Gochag Asgarov. In 2017, Sahib Pashazade was also among the grand prix holders.

In different years, Azerbaijan's Zabit Nabizade, Nazakat Teymurova, Arzu Aliyeva and Buta mugham band became prize winners of the festival.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azule, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Siyavush Kerimi, Deputy Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan Kamola Akilova, and governor of the Samarkand region Erkinjon Turdimov took part in the award ceremony of the 12th Sharq Taronalari International Music Festival.

The festival has been held since 1997 every two years in the city of Samarkand with the support of UNESCO. As many as 340 performers and musicians from 75 countries attended the competition program of the festival. Representatives of Argentina, Myanmar and Fiji participated in the competition for the first time.

The performers took part in a competition for the professional performance of folk songs and melodies, as well as modern songs and melodies created in a traditional style. Their performances were evaluated by a jury consisting of 11 representatives of international organizations, musicologists and composers from different countries.

In addition to the main prizes, the musicians were awarded in the nominations “Best combination of costume and music”, “For the chanting of kindness and love”, “Loyal supporter of the musical art of the peoples of the East”, “Band devoted to traditions”, and “Continuer of traditions”.

The next Sharq Taronalari International Music Festival will be held in Samarkand in 2021.

