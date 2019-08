By Laman Ismayilova

Muslim Magomayev, the famous baritone and legendary idol of millions of people, made great contributions to the Azerbaijani music. His creative activity occupies a special place in the country’s music history.

The shooting of a TV series about the "King of Songs" has recently completed. New photos from the shooting process have been published by Mediaslovo film studio, which was engaged in the production of the TV series, Trend Life reported.

The project shooting started in early October 2018. The filming process began in Baku and then continued in Moscow.

The main roles were played by Serbian actor Milosh Bikovich (Muslim Magomayev) and Russian actress Irina Antonenko (Tamara Sinyavskaya).

The film is about a love story of two stars in Moscow and Baku. According to the plot of the film, in the late 1960s, Muslim Magomayev met opera singer Tamara Sinyavskaya. There was magic chemistry between them, which gave a start to the great love...

During the filming, Azerbaijan's capital city turned into the streets of Paris.

In the fall, the first season of the "Magomayev" TV-series, directed by Oleg Asadulin, will be aired on the Channel One Russia.

The film crew was advised by Tamara Sinyavskaya, who personally adjusted the memories of real events and dates, noticed inconsistencies in the moments about which the scenario writers could not know.

Muslim Magomayev became famous around the USSR at the age of 19 after a stellar performance at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow. He became known in Europe after a successful performance at the Youth Festival in Helsinki, Finland.

A very important stage in mastering his vocals skills even further was his training in the La Scala Opera Theater in Milan. Muslim's stay in Italy – a country of innumerable art treasures and the home of belcanto – in the 1960s was not only beneficial for his singing, but also affected his inner world.

At age of 30, Magomayev was one of the youngest recipients of the highest artistic title, People's Artist of the USSR. He also received numerous awards for his contribution to opera and popular music in the Soviet Union.

The legendary singer also wrote songs, film soundtracks and music for theater performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts. He also loved to paint pictures, but called it his hobby.

In his later life, Magomayev struggled with a serious heart condition. In 1998, Magomayev officially ended his musical career and gave only a few performances together with his wife.

One of the greatest singers of the 20th century died of a heart failure in Moscow on October 25, 2008, and was laid to rest in Baku.

