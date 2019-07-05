By Laman Ismayilova

Miss & Mister Grand Azerbaijan 2019 is back again with a great announcement. The final night of the beauty contest will take place at Elektra Events Hall on July 11.

Twelve men and ten women will compete for the titles Miss and Mister Grand Azerbaijan 2019, Trend Life reported.

Guests will be presented with an entertainment program and an after party at the Enerji Club with DJ China. The event participants will also chose the winners. Standard ticket holders have a right for 5 votes, while VIP ticket holders can give 15 votes for men and women models. These votes will be summarized with the jury points.

The winners will be determined in the following nominations: Miss / Mister Grand Azerbaijan 2019, 1st runner up Miss / Mister Grand Azerbaijan 2019, 2nd runner up Miss / Mister Grand Azerbaijan 2019, 3rd runner up Miss / Mister Grand Azerbaijan 2019, Miss / Mister Grand Photomodel 2019, Miss / Mister Grand Catwalk 2019, Miss / Mister Grand Physic 2019, Miss Grand Sharm 2019, and Mister Grand Style 2019.

The first audition for the beauty contest was held on February 23. Height requirements were at a minimum of 165 cm (women) and 180 cm (men).

All selected participants meet modeling requirements and have experience in the fashion industry.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.