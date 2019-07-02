By Laman Ismayilova

A concert dedicated to the 4th anniversary of the Ayselin dance studio has been held at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater.

Aysel Huseynova is the artistic director of the Ayselin dance studio, who has devoted 17 years of her life to the stage and continues to play an important role in preserving the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan by revealing the young talents.

The concert included talented students of the Ayselin studio, who brilliantly demonstrated their dance skills, Trend Life reported.

The children performed not only the national dances, but also the dances of the peoples of the world. Young dancers mesmerized the viewers with beautiful dances performed with the famous folk songs.

At the end of the concert, the children were awarded diplomas and medals.

