The final of Miss & Mister Top Model Azerbaijan 2019 has been held at Shani Hotel & Villas on the shore of the Caspian Sea, bringing together more than 60 female and male models.

The hosts of the evening were actor and screenwriter Anar Khalilov and Miss Azerbaijan 2018 Narmina Hajiyeva. The project is co-organized by Inam Guliyev and Ali Rzayev, Trend Life reported.

At the final night, guests enjoyed concert program with the participation of Let’s Dance Team, Titan Robot Show, rapper Kamala Mammadova (KQB), singers Alijan Hamid, Farida Agha, Elvin Babazade, as well as DJ Noor, DJ Crazy and DJ Farid.

The jury included Honored Worker of Culture, actor Rufat Nazar, actor and director Samir Alasgarov, artist, founder of the "Minabi" brand Milena Nabiyeva, singer Jeyhun Bakinsky, designer Vafa Isazade, makeup artist Natalia Ism, TV presenter and actor Shakhriyar Abilov, Miss Planet Top Model 2017 Gunel Mammadova, 2nd Runner Up of Miss Top Model Azerbaijan 2017 Roya Ibrahimova and stylist Miri Yusif.

By the decision of the jury and the audience voting, Khayala Asgarova and Farrukh Rajabov were named the Miss and Mister Top Model Azerbaijan 2019. The other finalists were also awarded in various nominations.

