The exhibition​ "Azerbaijan Heritage in Louvre Museum"​ will be held at the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum from July 30 to September 30, as part of the 43rd Session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

For the first time in Azerbaijan's cultural history, three rare exhibits from the world-known Louvre Museum’s permanent exhibition will be presented in Baku.

This exhibition in Baku marks the beginning of cooperation between the two museums, which will strengthen these ties and serve as an impetus for large-scale projects that will present samples of Azerbaijani national heritage.

This project is the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum's contribution to the implementation of the State Program for the Preservation and Development of Carpet Art in Azerbaijan for 2018–2022.

The exhibition will be co-organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, Embassy of France in Azerbaijan, the Louvre Museum, French-Azerbaijani University and Silk Way West Airlines.

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum was created in 1967. The main purpose of the creation of the museum was to store, research, and demonstrate unique examples of the carpet weaving art, which are Azerbaijan’s national heritage.

The Carpet Museum has become a research-training and cultural-educational center where many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences, are held. During its years of existence, the museum has organized more than 30 exhibitions in different countries throughout the world.

In 2004, the law on the Preservation and Development of Azerbaijan Carpet was enacted with the museum’s participation. The law aims to implement the registration of Azerbaijan carpets, protect and support their development, and coordinate scientific and methodical training.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held in Baku from June 30 to July 10. During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List will be considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

The World Heritage Committee includes representatives of 21 states parties to the World Heritage Convention who meet annually. The Committee is in charge of implementing the Convention.

To date, 1,092 sites in 167 countries have been inscribed on the World Heritage List.

