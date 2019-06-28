By Laman Ismayilova

Romanian "Trei Parale" (Three Dimes) will perform at the Landmark Hotel in Baku on June 29. The concert starts at 20:30.

The leader of the group, Florin Iordan (kobza, pipes) will be accompanied by Daniel-Mircea Pop (voice, pipes, blockflute, percussion), Beatrice Iordan (voice, kobza) and Mihai Balabas (violin, cello).

Formed in 2003, the band is characterized by a music repertoire based on a deep research in the field of traditional music.

Their style of interpretation has been shaped and enriched by field trips to Romanian countryside and contacts with various old musicians.



The group has successfully performed at various festivals in Romania: medieval festivals, ancient music festivals, jazz festivals, world music festival and classical music festivals.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz