By Laman Ismayilova

Day of Azerbaijani Culture was celebrated in Moscow on June 24. The event held by the Azerbaijani Youth Association of Russia (AMOR) marked the 10th anniversary of the organization.

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and AMOR Chairperson Leyla Aliyeva also attended the event.

The Day of Azerbaijani Culture was celebrated in Moscow State University's botanical garden.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Leyla Aliyeva congratulated everyone on the 10th anniversary of the organization.

"It's great that today's event takes place in nature, in one of the most beautiful gardens in the world - the botanical garden of Moscow State University. What makes this garden especially magical? That is the love with which the plants here are taken care. Love adorns the world, makes it kinder, fairer, and, most importantly, real," she said.

Leyla Aliyeva stressed that for the 10 years, AMOR has done a great job. There are 55 AMOR branches in 49 regions of Russia, which bring together more than 2,500 proactive and creative representatives of Azerbaijani youth.

"We have a lot of positive projects and events, such as the "Step into the Future" annual autumn and winter schools of leadership and assistance in finding a specialty," she said.

AMOR also joined the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students 2019 held in Sochi. In her speech, Leyla Aliyeva emphasized that the festival is an excellent platform for sharing experiences, ideas and making new acquaintances and friendships. The festival is also an opportunity to showcase Azerbaijan's rich culture and history.

She also stressed that Azerbaijan and Russia are linked with a common history, culture, and also traditional friendship between the two nations.

"We are very pleased with the fact that our young people integrate into Russian society and at the same time carefully preserve their traditional roots. The main task of AMOR is to do good and useful deeds," Leyla Aliyeva said.

She stressed that the doors of the organization are always open for everyone, regardless of nationality, religion or age.

"They are open to anyone who wants to do good deeds and make our world even brighter and better. By doing a good deed for someone, we first of all make a gift to ourselves. I wish that we always keep together and expand our friendship. And the most important thing for each of us is to believe in ourselves, listen to our own heart and never despair or give up," Leyla Aliyeva noted.

In turn, the UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment, the legendary hockey player Viacheslav Fetisov spoke about his recent visit to Baku and noted that during the visit he talked a lot with the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva about ecology.

"This is what she has been doing for many years. As the UN ambassador for the environment, I can say that young people will make all of us think about the future and perhaps change the whole world order with respect to the future. What AMOR has been doing over the past 10 years is an example for everyone," said Fetisov.

As part of the event, AMOR activists were awarded. Leyla Aliyeva presented commemorative diplomas in the nominations "Most active AMOR volunteer", "Most successful AMOR athlete", "Student with highest academic achievement", "Most active regional departments", "For fruitful activity in the organization’s life".

The celebration continued at several sites where master classes and exhibitions were held and a separate photo zone with musical instruments, costumes, and carpets was organized.

Moreover, the reading corner offered “AMOR” magazine issues for the past 10 years to familiarize the visitors with the activities of the Azerbaijani Youth Association of Russia.

The celebration ended with an open-air concert with the participation of the finalist of "The Voice" singing competition Emil Kadirov, the finalist of "The Voice of Kids" show Azer Nasibov, "Karabakh" dance ensemble and others.

---

