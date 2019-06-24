By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Youth Center has hosted Azerbaijan Design Summit, bringing together beginners and professional designers who have been successful in this field.

The summit discussed innovations and the current state in the field of design; the speakers presented their extraordinary ideas, Trend Life reported.

"In general, such events are a great way to understand the design community. Mostly young people are interested in design events, and such meetings help educate, communicate and expand knowledge," said Sarkhan Surkhaev, organizer of Azerbaijan Design Summit.

The speakers included Erkin Ergin, Rizvan Baghirli, Elnur Babayev, Ramin Nasirov, Aynur Isayeva, and Sabiha Hande Tanriverdi.

Erkin Ergin graduated from the faculty of International Economic Relations at Azerbaijan State Economic University. As a screenwriter and actor he took part in several TV shows and films. He worked as a copywriter at "Yellow", "Shamans" and advertising agencies. He appeared in commercials of such brands as Bakcell, Volkswagen, Dominos, etc. Since 2009, he has been working as a standup comedian (TEDxBaku, Kamedi Shmamedi, Standup ARB TV, Stand-up Baku ATV). He enjoys drawing cartoons.

Rizvan Baghirli has 12 years of experience in the field of design. He worked as a graphic designer at the Organic Ogilvy advertising agency and art director at the McCann Baku advertising agency. Baghirli graduated from the faculty of International Economic Relations of Azerbaijan State Economic University.

He took part in the work on visual communication of domestic and foreign companies such as Coca-Cola, Unilever, Eti, Bakcell, MasterCard, Norm Sement, Gilan Holding, SOCAR.

Since 2018, Baghirli has been working as a graphic and web design teacher at Code Academy, at the same time he is an art director. He is the first Azerbaijani who received the status of Adobe Certified Expert on Adobe Photoshop.

Elnur Babayev graduated from the faculty of industrial design at Dogu Teknik University in Turkey. His works have won many international awards in the field of graphic design and product design. His social posters have repeatedly been awarded first place in competitions in foreign countries and were presented in more than 20 countries around the world.

Safee project has resonated around the world. This project was discussed on such platforms as BBC, Mirror, Yahoo, 9gag.

Ramin Nasirov, co-founder and organizer of the Azerbaijan Design Award project, has collaborated with ISR Holding, Altes Group, C Hotels Group, Gilan Holding, Azersun Holding. He graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry.

Nasirov created design for such brands as Natura fruit juices, Zeytun olive oil, Saville pomegranate juice, Fruit & Life preserves and jams, Bizim Tarla jams and Super Sun finished dishes, etc.

Since 2011, Aynur Isayeva has been a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists. She graduated from the faculty of fashion design of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts.

Her works were presented in various expositions; she worked at the 3Dost advertising agency as an artist and graphic designer. Isayeva is actively engaged in calligraphy and lettering.

Sabiha Hande Tanriverdi graduated from the faculty of Architecture at Izmir Institute of Technology. Her works have been awarded at international contests, articles were published in architectural magazines. She successfully collaborates with Art Atelier Design Bureau, which operates in many countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar. Sabiha took first place in the project "Architecture of Interiors" held in Azerbaijan.

Media partners of the event were Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz