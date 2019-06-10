By Laman Ismayilova

The final of the Miss & Mister Azerbaijan national beauty contest has been held at the Opera Studio of the Baku Academy of Music.

In the final, 17 male and 16 female models competed for the title, Trend Life reported.

Preparations for the final took 6 months. Participants were rated on a 10-point scale in three rounds.

The jury included its chairman, the main organizer of the competition Anelia Ordukhanova, the executive director of the competition Amil Abbasov, the main coordinator, choreographer and director of the competition Ayla Mais, the coordinator and choreographer Hidayat Khalilov (Mister Super Model 2018), singer Farkhad Bakinsky, filmmakers Kanan MM and Samir Kerimoglu, businessmen Sabit Rzayev and Yashar Mammadov, stylist Alkan Garakaya, actress and model Tehrana Bahruzi, Miss Azerbaijan 2018 Narmina Hajiyeva, Mister Azerbaijan 2018 Shakir Ahmadzade, and I Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2017 Ramal Hashimli.

The host of the evening was Shirmammad Huseynov. Guests were presented an entertainment program.

At the end, Samra Huseynova was named Miss Azerbaijan 2019 and Nijat Alakbarli became Mister Azerbaijan 2019.

Aziza Karimli became I Vice Miss Azerbaijan 2019, Luiza Matkazina – II Vice Miss Azerbaijan 2019 and Miss Guis 2019, Gunay Nasirova – III Vice Miss Azerbaijan 2019, Fidan Mammadova – Miss Super Model 2019, Aygun Khalilova – Miss Baku 2019, Nigar Shamhalova – Miss Photo Model 2019, Fakhriya Musayeva – Miss Grace 2019, Sevda Jafarova – Miss Catwalk 2019, Lilia Farzullayeva – Miss Smile 2019, Ayan Abbasaliyeva – Miss Popular 2019.

As for men, Tural Huseynov was awarded I Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2019, Mahammad Mahammadli – II Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2019, Javad Rasulov – III Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2019, Gurban Alakbarli – Mister Super Model 2019, Namig Guluzade – Mister Baku 2019, Vilayat Khalilov – Mister Photo Model 2019, Rustam Rahimli – Mister Sport 2019, Nihad Gurbanzade – Mister Style 2019, Marif Guliyev – Mister Catwalk 2019, Nurlan Mammadli – Mister Smile 2019, Tagi Tagizade – Mister Popular 2019.

Media partners of the event were Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

