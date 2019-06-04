By Laman Ismayilova

Family Look 2019 fashion show took place at Caspian Business Hotel on June 1.

Some 45 children and 35 parents took part in the fashion show timed to the International Children's Day, Trend Life reported.

Winners were determined in various categories.

Solmaz Tagizade and Gunay Mammadova were named "Most stylish family", Fatima Alisoy and Simran Alizade got the title "Most modern family", Fatima Huseyn and Yagmur Huseynli were crowned "Most fun family".

Also, Mehman and Khazar Abushovs were named "Ccutest family", Jamal and Azerin Raghimovs - "Super family", Ugur Valizade and Aysel Valiyeva - "Young family", Shafiga Baghirova, Ibrahim Baghirzade and Raul Baghirov - "Most friendly family".

Elshan Habibli, Rasim Habibli, Ayshan Habibova and Gunel Akhmadova got the title "Special family", Sabina and Aygun Aliyevs - " Star family", Nazila Mammadzade, Farid Karimov and Sabina Mammadova - "Brightest family".

Aysu Mammadova, Esma Mammadova and Gunel Naghiyeva were crowned "Most musical family", Movlan Allahverdizade, Sajad Allahverdi and Lamiya Allahverdiyeva - "Most interesting family", Savash, Jeyhuna, Arif, Sevinj, Vusal, Jeyhun, Binyamin Salayevs - "Large family".

Also, Tamerlan and Khatira Asadovs were named "Creative family", Ali Huseynli, Ahu Huseynli and Konul Huseynova - "Most athletic family", Jamil Gulmatli and Leyli Gulmatova - "Most attractive family", Ugur and Narmin Bayramovs - "Happiest family", Nihad Aliyev, Ugur Alizade and Saadat Alizade - "Most talented family", Kheyrulla and Vasila Shikhlarovs - "Most friendly brother and sister".

Raul Gazizade and Leyla Mamedova got the award “The Favorite”, Shams Mammadova and Reyhan Muradova – “Mom's little copy”, Rugiyya Abdullazade and Mohammed Almazov – “Family Look”, Teymur and Laman Gasimovs – “Most beautiful family”, Omar and Elshan Isayevs “Avant-garde style”, Ilkin Sariyev and Zumrud Panakhova – “Showy family”.

The project was headed by Aygun Aliyeva (head of Star Kids Group), and the choreographer is Suleyman Tanehirli.

Family Look is a unique family style that personifies the unity and cohesion of the family.This style implies the same clothes (or its elements) for each family member.

Most often, Family Look samples can be seen on various photo shoots; however, recently this trend has been gaining momentum on the streets of the city.

