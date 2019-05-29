By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Fashion Expo 2019 was held at the International Mugham Center on May 24-27.

The project offered a unique platform for free expression in any form, including exhibitions, installations, master classes, fashion shows or design showrooms.

Baku Fashion Expo 2019 started with a very conceptual format - the center of the event was a bright and eccentric exhibition of one of the largest privately owned collectors of Versace House masterpieces in the world, the Brazilian Alexander Stephanie.

He brought to Baku a unique selection of dresses belonging to the Gianni Versace era since the founding of the Fashion House to this day. The exhibition is a kind of reflection of all the works of Gianni. Fashion collections of local and foreign designers were presented to the guests.

Baku Fashion Expo 2019 also featured a showroom of designers, and master classes from leading experts in fashion industry.

Azerbaijani designer Natavan Aliyeva’s collection and Parfum de Royal national brand were presented on the podium.

The second day was marked by fashion collection of Mirana Atelier Alta Moda fashion brand (Azerbaijan). The fashion show was opened by illustrator Gunel Huseynova who made a sketch on the catwalk.

The mono show of a young Azerbaijani designer Mirana Atelier alta Moda ended the second day of the expo.

The third day of the fashion marathon was opened by two debutants of the Azerbaijani podium - Sida and Bornak. These young designers once again proved the high potential of local designers. The show from the famous Ukrainian designer Anna Morgun finished the third day of shows.

The final night featured collections of pret-a-porter designers. The day was opened by a group designers from Zulfiya Sultanova school: Anara Zakirli, Aytan Hajar and Ulviyya Khalinbekova.

A group of designers of Council of Modest Fashion - Firdaws by L.A, FN Style and By Nura also delighted the fashionistas.

Baku Fashion Expo 2019 ended with the fashion show of the Russian headliner Jannat.

Baku Fashion Expo 2019 was co-organized by Azerbaijan Fashion Designers Association (AFDA) with the support of HUAWEI, presenting a new line of its flagship smartphones, HUAWEI P30. They are equipped with LEICA unique super sensitive cameras with the ability to zoom up to 50 times. Shots to be made during the event demonstrate the high quality of HUAWEI P30 series.

The partners included Hilton, Parfum De Royal, Braun, Delonghi, Rosie Beauty Lab, Haval, Phobia VR, Lunchef, Pizza Hut, Akcent hotel and Novikov Group.

Media partners of the event were Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az.

