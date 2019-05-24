By Laman Ismayilova

The first season of the country's most versatile fashion project, Baku Fashion Expo 2019, will be held at the International Mugham Center on May 24-27.

The project is co-organized by Azerbaijan Fashion Designers Association (AFDA) with the support of HUAWEI, Chinese multinational technology company.

A press conference was held ahead of Baku Fashion Expo 2019, Trend Life reported.

AFDA founder and executive director Aysel Huseynova noted that the main mission of the association is to make Azerbaijan one of the most influential countries in the field of fashion design in the CIS.

For this, educational programs and fashion networking will be organized as part of the project. A database of Azerbaijani fashion history and designers and a fund of national designers will be also created.

"Baku Fashion Expo is four days of marathon of fashion shows, exhibitions, installations and master classes. This is a fashion-fantasy project and we will do a lot for the first time. The project is different because it presents to all participants a unique platform for free expression in any form, be it exhibitions, installations, master classes, fashion shows or designer’s showrooms," said Huseynova.

This season will be remembered by all visitors for the unique exposition provided by Alexander Stephanie, a private collector of the Versace fashion brand. He will bring in Baku a unique selection of dresses belonging to the Gianni Versace era since the founding of the Fashion House to this day.

"This is a unique event in the fashion world, as Alexander Stephanie does not give his consent to everyone. It is pleasant that after long negotiations he made an exception for Baku and agreed to hold a full-fledged fashion show at Baku Fashion Expo 2019, where a retrospective of the world-famous Italian brand Versace will be presented along with the museum collection of Azerbaijani national costume from collector Natavan Aliyeva," Huseynova said.

The exhibition is a kind of reflection of all the works of Gianni Versace. The Brazilian Alexander Stephanie, one of the largest private collectors of Versace masterpieces in the world, noted that he is very sensitive about his treasures – more than 500 products by Gianni Versace.

Alexander for many years studied the work of Versace and collected his works. Stephanie was acquainted with the designer’s friends and colleagues, and over the years he supplemented his collection by purchasing clothes from Gianni at charity auctions. Each item costs tens of thousands of dollars.

"I bought things from famous footballers, former top models. I searched around the world. In my collection there are even a few costumes bought from Elton John. This is an exposition that has been gathered for more than 20 years," said Stephanie.

The collection includes stunning clothes dating back to 1989. They were presented at Gianni Versace’s fashion shows.

Moreover, a unique mix of virtual reality and fashion will be also presented as part of the project. Viewers will be able to enjoy a colorful virtual reality show by illustrator Gunel Huseynova, accompanied by a mono show of Mirana Atelier Alta Moda brand.

Farida Efendiyeva (Azerbaijan) and Dilara Sadrieva (Russia) congratulated everyone on the month of Ramadan and noted that they will present modern trends of Islamic fashion.

Anna Morgun (Ukraine) noted that she had arrived in Baku for the first time. She expressed hope that her fashion collection would be liked by Baku residents.

During the event, both young and well-known local brands will present their collections. Fashion designers from many countries will take part in the event.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz