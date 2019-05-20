By Laman Ismayilova

The capital will host Baku Summer Jazz Days festival, a multi-faceted international project, on June 10-15.

The festival was created on the initiative of the Premier Art Management production center with the support of the Culture Ministry, Trend Life reported.

Talented musicians from Azerbaijan, Russia, Israel, France, Georgia and Switzerland will take part in the event.

One of the participants is a virtuoso double bass player, Israeli jazzman Adam Ben Ezra. The musician and his trio will perform at the International Mugham Center on June 12.

Drawing inspiration from heroes as diverse as Bach, Sting, Bobby McFerrin and Chick Corea, Adam made a clear decision to make his compositions current – no matter the tool used. He has consciously added new colors to his palette, incorporating elements of jazz, Latin and Mediterranean music into his playing.

Adam Ben Ezra began to learn the basics of playing the double bass as a child, he gave his first successful public performance at the age of 17, and at 21 he decided to become a professional musician. He became famous after successful covers of popular songs.

A masterly double bass game using several modern electronic gadgets brought him a celebrity. And after the videos appeared on YouTube, Ezra became a truly global star. To date, the number of views of Ben Ezra's music videos has exceeded millions, turning the performer into a real star.

By his performance, Adam was able to show the possibilities of combining a fairly traditional, even classical instrument, with modern technologies, in particular, with Loop Recorder, which makes the double bass sound like a piano, guitar, clarinet, melody, or beats.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz