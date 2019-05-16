By Laman Ismayilova

Fakhraddin Karimov, chief conductor of the Gara Garayev State Chamber Orchestra, has successfully performed at the 49th Tirgu Mures Music Days international festival in Romania.

The festival is held at the State Philharmonic, Trend Life reported.

Fakhraddin Kerimov has been invited to this festival for the 15th time.

Long-term creative friendship connects maestro Karimov with the Philharmonic symphony orchestra.

The festival program included works by world-famous composers W. Mozart, C. Weber and I. Stravinsky.

The brilliantly performed scores, especially Stravinsky's "The Fairy's Kiss" virtuoso ballet suite, which was premiered at the festival, aroused great interest among the audience.

