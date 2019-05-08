By Laman Ismayilova

The third Arts Olympiad, bringing together young talents, has been held in Baku.

The Olympiad aims at promotion of young talents and cultural exchange. The project was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Association with the support of the Jam Group and the State Arts Gymnasium, Trend Life reported.

President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov said that the two-day competition was attended by 3,600 young talents from Baku, country's regions and foreign states. The number of participants in the piano nominations was increased.

Competitions in such directions as piano, pop vocals, acoustic vocals, acoustics, flute, fiction, drama, saz, tar, violin, folk musical instruments, trumpet, khanende singing, drums, clarinet, kamancha, oboe, etc. were held at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater.

Meanwhile, dance competitions including cheerleading, hip-hop, break dance, dance show, classical dance, folk dance, folk stylization, world dance, oriental dance, Indian (Bollywood) dance were held at the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union.

The jury evaluated the participants on the technique of performance, composition and image.

The Arts Olympiad was held in various age categories: preschoolers (up to 6 years), children (up to 10 years), teenagers (up to 16 years), and adults (16 years old and older). Young talents performed solo, in duets, small groups (up to 8 participants), ensembles (8-24 participants) and large ensembles (25-50 participants).

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz