By Laman Ismayilova

Winners of the 6th Booktrailer Festival have been awarded at the International Mugham Center in Baku.

Addressing the event, the founder of the festival Ruslan Sabirli and honored cultural worker Leyla Guliyeva spoke about the project, Trend Lire reported.

The festival aims at promoting books, supporting and developing creative forms of reading, searching talented young people in cinematography and promoting bookrailers as a part of art and business. Booktrailers are short videos that promote a book or an author, providing a good illustration of the book's content.

The 6th Booktrailer Festival was held under the "Promote a book, get promoted with a book!" motto with the support of the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry, the International Mugham Center, Azerbaijanfilm Studio and Azercell Telecom.

The Organizing Committee accepted about 50 mini-films and 35 of them as well as 6 mobile works were selected for the contest.

The jury included People’s Artist, director, scriptwriter and actor Sheikh Abdul Makhmudbayov, Honored Art Worker, journalist Orkhan Fikratoglu, Honored Actresses Gulzar Gurbanova and Malahat Abbasova, writer and journalist Gunel Anargizi, the founder and director of the festival, actor Ruslan Sabirli.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the head of the regional policy department at the Culture Ministry Parviz Iskandarli, MP Ganira Pashayeva, TV presenter Ilhamiya Rza, head of Azercell Telecom corporate relations department Nigar Shikhlinskaya and the jury members stressed the importance of the project.

Also, in honor of the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet, thinker and philosopher Imadaddin Nasimi and the Year of Nasimi, the "Savalan" group performed musical piece on the poet’s ghazel.

The first place was awarded to Eybulla Agadadashov for a booktrailer based on Garagan's book "Third Step. Digital Forest", published in 2016.

The second place winners were Ruslan Zeynalov (Samir Aghayev's "From Baku with Love", 2018), and Rashid Huseynov (Nadir Adilov's "Start if You are Young", 2017).

Shovkat Maharramova (Ramiz Rovshan's "6:45 Train", 2006) and Vusal Hamdullayev (Khalil Rza Uluturk's " I'm the Yesterday! I'm the Today! I'm the Future!", 2013) won the third place.

Gulshan Guliyeva (Gulzar Ibrahimova's "Mother's Portrait", 2017) won the audience award.

Sadig Farzalibayli (Elkhan Elatli's, "The Fourteenth Man", 2017) was awarded for the best mobile booktrailer.

The first place winner got a prize of 1,000 manats ($589), while the winners of the second and third places received 800 manats ($471) and 500 manats ($294), respectively.

The Best Mobile Booktrailer award winner was awarded with 1,000 manats ($589).

Media partners of the event were Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz