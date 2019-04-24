By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and UNESCO enjoy fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation. The country signed and ratified almost all the conventions and other legal instruments of UNESCO and was elected as a member of the UNESCO Executive Board for the period of 2005-2009. Currently, Azerbaijan is a member of four intergovernmental committees and councils of the organization.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to approve the agreement with UNESCO on the 43rd session of the organization's World Heritage Committee to be held in Baku from June 30 to July 10.

Upon entry into force of this agreement, Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry shall ensure the full implementation of its provisions, while the Foreign Ministry shall notify UNESCO of the implementation of the domestic procedures required for bringing the agreement into force.

UNESCO is the world’s largest intergovernmental forum in the fields of education, science, culture, information and communication. Azerbaijan became member of UNESCO on June 3 1992, after restoration of its independence.

In 2003, Azerbaijan and UNESCO signed the framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

In 2017, the organization marked the 600th anniversary of the death of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi.

Moreover, last year UNESCO celebrated the 200th anniversary of the first settlement of Germans in Azerbaijan. In 2013, with the support of UNESCO, the 900th anniversary of Athe zerbaijani poetess Mahsati Ganjavi was celebrated in Paris.

