UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Baroness Emma Nicholson has visited the International Mugham Center in Baku.

A round table discussed the prospects of Azerbaijani musical culture, Trend Life reported.

Azerbaijan Minister of Culture Abulfaz Garayev spoke about the country's musical culture.

Baroness Emma Nicholson expressed deep satisfaction with the state of affairs and the level of economic relations between Great Britain and Azerbaijan.

She stressed her interest in music, and especially in oral traditional genres of musical art,

Director of the International Mugham Center Murad Huseynov, rector of Baku Music Academy Farhad Badalbeyli, head of the Institute of Folklore Mukhtar Imanov, Ph.D. art history, professor Nailya Rahimbeyli and honored cultural worker Elkhan Mammadli, secretary of the Azerbaijan Union of Composers, director of the Uzeyir Hajibey House Museum Sardar Faradzhev, leading Researcher at the Institute of Architecture and Suraya Agayeva and other public figures attended the event.

Following the meeting, Baroness Emma Nicholson thanked the meeting participants.

The meeting ended with a spectacular concert, during which Honored artists Ehtiram Huseynov, Arzu Aliyeva, talented musicians Rovshan Gurbanov (tar) and Jeyhun Muradov (kamancha) performed.

