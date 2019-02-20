By Laman Ismayilova

The fashion show of young fashion designers from the Caspian littoral countries -"Fella Fashion Show" was held in Kazakhstan.

The fashion show brought together fashion designers from Azerbaijan,Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, Report.Az informed.

Azerbaijan was represented at the fashion night by Zumrud Mirzaliyeva.

Beautiful gowns from her new summer collection mesmerized fashion lovers.

Zumrud Mirzaliyeva is one of the few Azerbaijani designers who offers not only stunning outfits, but also fashionable accessories.

Among the accessories from the designer you can find original headbands and veils. All items are also made by hand, in a single copy.

As a young designer, Zumrud actively participates in the fashionable life of Baku city.

She represents at least 2 collections of clothes a year, which are very popular among fashionistas.

