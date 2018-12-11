By Laman Ismayilova

Winter holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, and the perfect gift will for sure make these days unforgettable.

Each year, the festival "Gish Galasi" brings the magic of winter to the country's capital.

The winter festival will be held in the Old City on December 15.

The tents of the Winter Tower will be sent at Gosha Gala Square, Day. Az reported.

If you are planning a winter travel adventure, it's the best time to visit this winter festival. Find the best handmade souvenirs, crafts and gifts at the New Year market.

Indulging in a sweet treat is one of the best parts of the winter holidays.

To truly experience the winter fairy tale, enjoy hot snacks, sweets and specialty mulled wine. All these wonderful treats are ready and waiting for you.

You can also celebrate the sounds of the winter season with your favorite songs at the gala concert at the festival.

The winter festival welcomes visitors until January 6.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz