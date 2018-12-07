By Laman Ismayilova

Swedish artist Simon Arns stunned art enthusiasts during his recent exhibition in Baku.

His solo exhibition opened at Art Tower Gallery on December 6, Trend Life reported.

The event was organized on the initiative of the Embassy of Sweden in Azerbaijan, Arts Council Azerbaijan, the Office of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve and the Ministry of Culture.

At the opening of the exhibition, the Ambassador of Sweden Christian Kamil and the head of the Arts Council Dadash Mammadov stressed that the project was aimed at further building cultural bridges between the countries.

For the first time, the 22-year-old Simon Arns arrived in Baku from the city of Sundsvall, located on the country's eastern Swedish coast.

Simon Arns describes his style as a dynamic capture of reality through movement and spontaneity. He is not interested in the movement of painting or something beautiful, he thinks that this will always happen when you find something that really works.

The central objects of his work are beautiful sculptural masterpieces, many of which are known to the general public. Among them, there is David and Pieta Michelangelo Buonarroti statue, which he created as vigorously and vividly as possible.

The sculpture mourning and holding on its knees the crucified Christ, stored in the Vatican transformed into a bright and modern image.

The works of Simon Arns aroused great interest of art lovers.

The exhibition will last until December 8.

