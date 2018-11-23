By Laman Ismayilova

Work on a book about the famous Azerbaijani poet and playwright of the early 20th century, Huseyn Javid will be published soon in Kazakhstan.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Beibit Isabayev told Trend that the book is one of the first to be released in the Kazakh language in the Latin script.

"In early December, it will be presented in Kazakhstan, and then we will hold a presentation of these two books in Baku," he said.

In addition, a presentation of a book dedicated to the movement of the Kazakh party "Alash" in Azerbaijan will be published in December.

Isabayev noted that along with close political and economic cooperation, the cultural-humanitarian dialogue between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has always occupied a special place in the bilateral relations of the two countries.

"The "golden bridge" between our countries is the 130 thousandth Azerbaijani Diaspora in Kazakhstan. Azerbaijanis are an active part of Kazakhstan’s society, which is widely represented in the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan," the Ambassador stressed.

He added that next year the Embassy plans to hold Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Azerbaijan.

Note that this year was full of various cultural events organized with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku. Among them are a big gala concert of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography, the exhibition "Heritage of the Great Steppe: Masterpieces of Jewelry Art", etc.

Huseyn Javid was one of the founders of the progressive romanticism movement in the contemporary Azerbaijani literature.

His works bear the ideas of humanism, love for homeland, philosophical poems, historical drama, opening a new page in Azerbaijan's literature and drama.

Javid's first book of lyrical poems, titled "The Past Days" was published in 1913.

However Huseyn Javid was known more as a playwright. In his literary tragedy Sheikh Sanan (1914), he philosophized about the idea of a universal religion to lift the inter-religious barrier between human beings.

His most famous creation was "The Satan", written in 1918, the work exposing all oppressive forces as the supporters of "humans are wolves to each other" philosophy and "the 20th century cultural savages", and summarized them in the character of Satan.

Huseyn Javid wrote a number of historical epics, such as "The Prophet" (1922), "Timur" (1925), "Sayavush" (1933) and "Khayyam " (1935).

In his plays "The Prophet" and "The Satan", Huseyn Javid brilliantly used dialogues as a tool to make confrontations between opposing views.

Javid was arrested in 1937 on trumped-up charges of being a "founding member of a counter-revolutionary group that was plotting an overthrow of the Soviet power". His arrest was a part of the nationwide campaign of purge against intelligentsia.

