YAY Gallery invites you to the meeting with Azerbaijani artist Niyaz Najafov.

The event will take place at YAY Gallery on September 12.

Niyaz Najafov (b.1968) is an artist at the forefront of Azerbaijan’s contemporary art scene.

Being a professional sportsman, Niyaz Najafov started his artistic career in 2003, experimenting with oil paint influenced by other self – taught artists.

In his early paintings, the artist highlights vices of society and individuals based on his own experience. This experience talks about fears and desires hidden inside. He discovers impressions with a satirical approach and a narrative manner; his works always show a readable line of story. Najafov style of painting is expressive and emotional using a dark palette majorly.

Currently his works displayed at YAY Gallery as a part of "Bodily Landscapes" exhibition.

The exhibition shows landscapes, in which nature obtains human features and the human body gets objectified creating a perception that is detached from any gender identification dissolving into earthly forms and colours, vivid projection surfaces of internal states.

Event moderator: curator Samira Sefi. The meeting starts at 19:00.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

It realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals. YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

YARAT comprises YARAT Art Centre, ARTIM Project Space, YARAT Studios, YAY Gallery and an extended educational and public programme.

---

