By Laman Ismayiloca

Famous Azerbaijani designer Gulnara Khalilova will take part in Designers Ethnic Fashion World Nomad Games 2018 to be held in Kyrgyzstan on September 2-8.

More than 15 traditional and modern dresses by national designer will be presented at the festivals.

Gulnara Khalilova, the head of the Center of National Costumes, is a frequent guest of international fashion weeks. She is the two-times winner at Eurasian International Fashion Festival "Silk Road" held in China.

Her works are also very popular among Turkish public figures, representatives of culture and art such as Ajda Pekkan, Emrah Erdogan, Beyazit Ozturk, Soner Sarikabadayi, and others.

She also designed costume for Azerbaijan's 2013 Eurovision representative Farid Mammadov and created hand panel with the official mascots of the EuroGames.

During the opening of Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, Champion of the European Games Ilham Zakiyev was in national dress, created by the designer which was a novelty in the history of the Olympic movement.

Khalilova is the author of a number of books dedicated to the traditions of clothing, including the history of Azerbaijan national clothing, the textbooks and catalogs for higher education institutions.

In 2014-2015 she worked as a teacher at the State Academy of Fine Arts. Since 2017, she is teaching at Khazar University.

The World Nomad Games are the biggest international project held in the Kyrgyz Republic, a project initiated by the government in 2012 for the revival and preservation of the culture of nomadic civilization.

The First World Nomad Games were first held on September 9-14, 2014, in Cholpon-Ata, in the Issyk-Kul Province of Kyrgyzstan. More than 500 athletes from 19 countries participated in competitions held in 10 types of sports, plus an additional 1,200 participants in the cultural program.

The opening ceremony of the 3rd WNG is planned for September 2 in Cholpon-Ata, in the Issyk-Kul Province of Kyrgyzstan. The competitions themselves will be held in five locations.

About 3,000 athletes from 77 countries are expected to participate in competitions in 37 types of ethnosports.

The World Nomad Games are aimed at developing the ethnosport and ethnoculture movement in the world, as this is the heritage of human civilization.

The mission of the World Nomad Games covers the revival, development and preservation of the ethnoculture, diversity and originality of the people of the world in order to foster a more tolerant and open relationship between people.

The slogan of the Third World Nomad Games is "United in Strength! United in Spirit! ".

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz