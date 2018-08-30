By Laman Ismayilova

Enerji Club Baku invites you to enjoy 1980s and 1990s Disco Dance Party on September 23.

The best hits of 80-90s will sound at the party.

In general, the audience will be able to listen to a new version of the song Adriano Celentano, Michael Jackson, Boney M. and other legendary singers. A special guest of the evening will be Russian singer Vladimir Markin. The singer will perform his best hits.

Vladimir Markin is a Russian pop singer, entrepreneur, composer, and songwriter.

He created the trio "Difficult Childhood." Group consisted of Andrew Knyshev, Sergei Markin Shustitsky himself. Then Vladimir engaged in a solo career. The most known songs by the singer - "Purple haze", "The nice yard", "The Bells", "I'm ready to kiss the sand", and "White cherry."

He also took part in the filming of the program "Morning Mail" with the song "I'm ready to kiss the sand."

In 1995, he was a member of the jury of KVN "Wailing KiViN." From 2000 to 2001, Vladimir Markin was co-host of the program Xenia Alferova TV Bingo show.

Since 2012 he is a member of the Municipal Assembly District Vykhino-Zhulebino in Moscow.

