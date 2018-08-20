By Laman Ismayilova

The Mariinsky Theatre will stage the ballet "Swan Lake" composed by Pyotr Tchaikovsky on September 29.

Azerbaijan's ballet dancer Timur Askarov will perform as the Prince Siegfried, Azertag reported.

Timur Askarov is a soloist of the Mariinsky Theatre. (Azerbaijan). He graduated from the Baku Choreographic School in 2008. In 2008-2009, Timur played in the troupe of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Between 2009-2011, he joined the Ukraine's National Academic Opera and Ballet theatre.

Timur Askarov is the winner of the prize "Soul of dance" in the nomination "Rising star" (Ballet magazine, 2012).

In 2013, he was named the best among men in the duo category at International Ballet Competition and

Contest of Choreographers, which took place at the Bolshoi Theatre.

His repertoire includes such works as Giselle (count Albrech), La Bayadere (Solor), Swan Lake (Prince Siegfried, Pas de trois), Midsummer night's Dream (Oberon), Nutcracker (Prince), Carmen-Suite (José), Legend of love (Farkhad) and other images.

The "Swan Lake" is a romantic ballet in four acts. The story of the ballet is based on a German fairy tale. It is about a prince named Siegfried. He falls in love with the Swan princess, Odette. She is a swan by day, but a young woman at night. She is under a magic spell that can only be broken by a man who will make a promise to love her for all time. Siegfried makes the promise. He is tricked though by the magician who cast the spell. The ballet ends with the deaths of Siegfried and Odette.

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky is widely considered the most popular Russian composer in history. The works by great Russian composer are characterized by open-hearted melodies, impressive harmonies, which evoke a profound emotional response. His oeuvre includes 7 symphonies, 11 operas, 3 ballets, 5 suites, 3 piano concertos, a violin concerto, 11, 4 cantatas, 20 choral works, 3 string quartets, a string sextet, and more than 100 songs and piano pieces.

