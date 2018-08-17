By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites you to the Future Shorts – largest short film festival.

The event is organized as a part of YARAT Film Club.

The screening will be held at Yay Gallery rooftop on August 21.

The short film festival provides an opportunity for professionals and newcomers all over the world to become a part of an international cinematographic community.

Future Shorts is the product of 10 years of audience development, experimentation and of reacting to the demand for another way of experiencing film. Since 2003 Future Shorts has built a new audience for film across the globe and developed a platform for filmmakers that allow millions of people worldwide to engage with their work.

The festival covers 40 countries, 100 cities, 6 continents and offers 1,400 showings per year throughout the world.

Throughout ten years,, the festival has gained the attention of movie fans over a huge territory from Finland to Mexico.

The Summer Season of Future Shorts includes 6 films.

Language: original, Russian subtitles

Age restrictions: 16+

Time: 8 pm

Address: 5 Kichik Qala Street, Icheri Sheher Baku (near the Embassy of Italy)

ADMISSION: Please call us in advance to book your seat 012 505 14 14

REGISTRATION FORM

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

It comprises YARAT Art Centre, ARTIM Project Space, YARAT Studios, YAY Gallery and an extended educational and public programme.

YAY Gallery is the leading contemporary art gallery in Azerbaijan, representing pioneering Azerbaijani artists across several generations and genres. Since being founded in Baku in 2012, it has championed the careers of key Azerbaijani artists who have gained international recognition in recent years including Farid Rasulov, Rashad Alakbarov, Aida Mahmudova, Faig Ahmed, Orkhan Huseynov and Reza Hazare. YAY Gallery’s exhibition program also brings work by some of the most innovative artists from across the world to Baku, including solo exhibitions by French experimental performance artists Les Gens d’Uterpans and prominent Iranian artist Mahmoud Bakhshi.

Located in the heart of Baku’s Old City, YAY Gallery sits amongst designated UNESCO world heritage sites. The gallery was founded by YARAT Contemporary Art Space, a not-for-profit contemporary art organization, as part of their commitment to support the infrastructure for art in Azerbaijan. The gallery is commercial but not-for-profit purposes. YAY (meaning “share” in Azerbaijani) shares all proceeds from sales of work between the artists and YARAT.

The gallery's artistic agenda is focused on showing the most talented and promising young artists as well as more established artists from Azerbaijan and abroad. Beyond its immediate artistic program, the gallery intends to regularly host lectures, readings, film screenings and workshops conducted by the artists with the goal of becoming a platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences between the artists and the wider public.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz