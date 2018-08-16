By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of Peruvian artists will open at Art Gallery on September 25.

The event will be held at the initiative of the Embassy of Peru in Azerbaijan, the State Historical-Architectural Reserve of Icherisheher, the Ministry of Culture and the Arts Council Azerbaijan.

The exhibition will bring together four Peruvian artists Hugo Suyo Medina, Evaristo Cayo, Guzman Emilio Huanca Yanariko and Darwin Chavezin.

Through their works, artists reflect the splendor of the Andean mountains, the Amazon River flowing through the lush mountains and the beauty of the lakes, dry and sandy coastal plains.

The exhibition will last until October 6. Admission is free.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

