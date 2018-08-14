By Laman Ismayilova

"Red Garden" film by Azerbaijani director Mirbala Salimli has entered the short list of the 17th Baikal International Film Festival "Man and Natur".

The festival will be held in Irkutsk city on September 21- 25.

The film "Red Garden" was included in the shortlist of the film festival in the nomination "Feature Film". The works by directors from India, Brazil, Russia and Turkey are also presented in this category.

"Red Garden" film tells the story of a provincial teacher from blue blood, Abbas. А desperate desire of having his own son makes him so indifferent to orphan in his custody and even to deadlock situation of his beloved spouse Vafa. But everything changes, when he himself causes Vafa’s death. Now in another world Abbas is craving to have back all the things that he couldn’t protect in this world…

The film was co-produced by AzerbaijanFilm Company and White Media (Russia).

"Red Garden" was nominated for award “Best film of CIS and Baltic countries” at the 30th Nika awards ceremony in Russia, as well as invited to the "Ambitious debut" of Austrian LET'S CEE Film Festival.

The feature film was screened at Kazakhstan’s 12th Eurasia, Germany’s 65th Mannheim-Heidelberg, Egypt’s 38th Cairo, Turkey’s 5th “Van Lake” and Bulgaria’s 9th “Sofia MENAR” international film festivals.

Baikal International Film Festival documentary and popular science films "Man and Nature" is held in Irkutsk city with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Russia, the Government of the Irkutsk Region, the Ministry of Culture and Archives of the Irkutsk Region since 1999.

The festival was established by the Union of Cinematographers of Russia and the Irkutsk regional branch of the Union of Russian Cinematographers.

Traditionally, the festival jury evaluates films in five categories: Grand Prix of the Festival, Best Documentary, Best Popular Science Film, Best Full-Dome Film, and Baikal Prize for the Acute of the Problem. Special prizes of the festival are also awarded: "Youth Jury Prize", "Media Community Prize" and "Audience Choice Award". In addition, prizes of state, public, educational and other organizations, nominal prizes are awarded.

There are also out-of-competition shows at the festival: a film-opening of the festival and a special show. The meetings and discussions of films with authors, master classes from leading experts of documentary literature, round tables, public actions are held as part of the event.

The festival attracts the attention of society to the problems of human-environment relations with the help of cinema. Over the past time, more than 500 films from 93 countries of the world participated in the competition program of the "Man and Nature" film festival.

