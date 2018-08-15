By Laman Ismayilova

The Russian State Academic Bolshoi Theater will present "The Queen of Spades" opera by P. Tchaikovsky on November 20-24.

Azerbaijani opera baritone Elchin Azizov will perform the roles of Zlatogor (Nov.ember 20) and Tomsky (November 22 and 24), Azertag reported. At the same time, the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov (tenor) will play the role of German.

The Queen of Spades is an opera in 3 acts (7 scenes) by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky to a Russian libretto by the composer's brother Modest Tchaikovsky, based on a short story of the same name by Alexander Pushkin

The premiere took place in 1890 in St. Petersburg (at the Mariinsky Theatre), Russia.

Born in Baku, Elchin Azizov graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art with the profession of film director.

In August 2005, he enrolled at the Summer Academy of the Mozarteum University (Salzburg, Richard Miller’s class), from 2006-2007, he studied with Alessandro Misciasci. In 2005-2007, he did a special course at the Opera studio attached to the Baku Academy of Music where he studied under the direction of Azad Aliev.

He performed as Escamillo in Carmen, title role in Eugene Onegin, Ibn-Hakia in Iolanta, Doctor Falke in Die Fledermaus etc.

Azizov is the winner of the 2nd Prize of The International Opera Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008), and the 4th Prize of The International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005).

Yusif Eyvazov received his musical education at the Baku Academy of Music. In 1997, he moved to Italy and continued his studies there. He performed as Canio in Los Angeles Opera’s production of Pagliacci conducted by Plácido Domingo, made his first appearances at the Metropolitan Opera and the Wiener Staatsoper singing Calaf in Turandot, and debuted at both the Paris Opera and at the Staatsoper Berlin as Manrico in Il Trovatore.

He was awarded the Grand Prix of the International Opera Competition in Milan in 2008. Later Elchin won the VI International Vocalists' Bulbul Award in Baku in 2012. His name is included in the book "The best tenor of the world".

Eyvazov married to Anna in 2015.

