The famous Vienna Strauss Festival Orchestra will present a concert program at the Heydar Aliyev Center on November 26.

This will be the third concert of the Vienna Strauss Festival Orchestra at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The musical collective presented interesting repertoire, professional performances and a festive concert program for spectators in Azerbaijan in 2014 and 2016. Both concerts were held highly appreciated.

The next concert will feature some everlasting pieces by worldwide recognized Austrian composer Johann Strauss, also known as the King of Waltz, and other famous Viennese classic composers.

Famous conductor and virtuoso violinist Peter Guth is the orchestra's founder and artistic director.

At the concert, he will combine conducting orchestra with fascinating violin play.

Educated at the Academy of Music in Vienna and at the Moscow Conservatory, where he studied with David Oistrakh for three years, Peter Guth was successful as a soloist and with the Vienna Trio. Educational work, publications on modern violin methodology, active concern for new music, as well as his earlier position as first concertmaster of the Vienna Radio Symphony, give a comprehensive picture of this versatile, well-known Austrian musician.



As the artistic leader of the Strauss Festival Orchestra Vienna and also as a guest conductor, repeatedly invited by more than 100 renowned symphony orchestras, he has made an exceptional career in the musical centres of the world.

The Vienna Strauss Festival Orchestra is actively involved in a number of musical events, including the annual Strauss Festival in Europe. Meanwhile, the Orchestra starts each year with the famous Vienna Ballroom Festival traditionally performed on January 1.



Within 35 years of its existence, the Orchestra succeeded in winning the hearts of huge audiences in Japan, China, Russia, Turkey, Romania and other countries.

Tickets can be purchased at Heydar Aliyev Center and website iTicket.az.

Ticket price is 30-180 AZN ($17- $105).

