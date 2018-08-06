By Laman Ismayilova

An environmental art project H.E.Art was presented at the 10th Gabala International Music Festival.

As part of the project, a group of Azerbaijani artists led by the head of Arts Council Azerbaijan and the author of the project Dadash Mammadov painted metal barrels.

Talented artists Eldar Babazade, Kamila Muradova, Sabina Najafova and Leyla Orujova presented ten unique works designed specifically for the festival. Each painting perfectly reflects the vision of artists.

H.E.Art. allows to use metal barrels in an environmentally responsible manner as well as to develop creative thinking. Bright painting ideas turn metal barrels into colorful and beautiful yard decorations.

The mobility of barrels allows to quickly move them to new locations.

When the drawing is done, an empty, unnecessary barrel turns into a unique work of art. Trees and flowering bushes planted in colorful metal barrels perfectly fit into any landscape and design.

Painted barrels decorate the entrance to the Congress Center, where concert programs are held. Guests and participants of the festival can admire the works of artists inspired by classical music.

According to the artist Eldar Babazade, the sounds of classical music and the atmosphere of the festival made a strong effect on his works. It gave the birth to both thoughtful and spontaneous art works.

Kamila Muradova chose bright colors and laconic clear lines. This is her first experience in this project, but her composition looks very professional and spectacular.

Sabina Najafova, who came from the U.S. to participate in the project, loves jazz and classical music. One of her work was done using the technique of papier-máché, while another conveys all her emotions and feelings with the help of vivid expression.

The art work of Dadash Mammadov, who prefers jazz, but also likes good classics is a real eye-catcher.

The 10th Gabala International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Gilan Holding, is held from July 30 to August 7 in Gabala.

The guests of the festival are presented an interesting and diverse program with the participation of well-known singers, musicians and conductors from Azerbaijan, Russia, Israel, the U.S., Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Hungary, Georgia, Israel, Turkey, Cuba and other countries.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz