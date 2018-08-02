By Laman Ismayilova

The 10th Gabala International Music Festival thrives and continues to delight and surprise all who attend.

Cuban "Jóvenes Clásicos del Son" ensemble performed a spectacular concert as part of the festival, Azertag reported.

The concert took place at open-air stage set up in front of the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center on August 1.

It was informed during the concert that "Cuban "Jóvenes Clásicos del Son" ensemble was founded in 1904.

The band formed in 1904, has traditional septet instrumental structure. Ensemble of acoustic bass, tres-guitar, guitar, trumpet, congas, bongos and vocalists is presented as a new force of Cuban music. Cuban soloists have combined rich salsa, son and Latin rhythms eclectically benefiting from traditional and contemporary world music.

"Jóvenes Clásicos del Son", known as one of the pioneers of Cuban music, continues the traditions of the Bueno Vista Social Club. The musical director is Ernesto Reyes Proenza.

"Jóvenes Clásicos del Son" band, distinguished by the power of interpretation on the stage, could encourage the people to dance during the concert.

The audience thoroughly enjoyed whole. Every performance was absolutely stunning and wonderful.

Notably, mugham night and concert of Israeli ensemble "Multipiano" will be held on August 2.

