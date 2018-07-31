By Laman Ismayilova

Famous singer and composer Emin Agalarov, one of the organizers of Zhara International Music Festival was awarded with the title of People's Artist Azerbaijan and honorary badge on July 31.

Azerbaijan Minister of Culture Abulfaz Garayev stressed that Emin Agalarov was honored with the title of People's Artist for his contribution to the development of Azerbaijani culture by the relevant decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azertag reported.

The Minister said that Emin successfully represents the culture of Azerbaijan not only in post-Soviet space, but also in the whole world. His work is evident at Zhara International Music Festival.

Garayev congratulated Emin and awarded him with People's Artist's honorary title and badge.

Emin Agalarov expressed his gratitude for the honorary title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan and expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for high appreciation of his creative activity. He stressed that it is a great honor for him to be awarded with one of the highest honorable titles he can get.

With incredible talent and a clutch of international music awards, pop singer EMIN continues to rise both at home and overseas.

Born in Baku, incredibly talented musician moved with his family to Russia at the age of four. After finishing high school in New Jersey, Emin enrolled in Marymount Manhattan College (New York.) He graduated at the top of his class, delivering a thesis on “Business Management in the Field of Finance.

Agalarov's interest in music began in the high school years in the United States. After graduating from high school, he returned to Russia, where he continued composing songs. In 2005 he began working with his vocal and music teacher, the renowned Azerbaijani singer Muslim Magomayev, to whom he pays tribute in his concerts.

His first studio album, Still, was released in 2006, selling in the first six months 70,000 copies in Russia, and an additional 30,000 in CIS countries.

Emin's media appearances include BBC Breakfast, Extra, ITV's Daybreak, Fox, Entertainment Tonight, Pro 7, The Today Show, E!, among others. He's been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, Bilt, Wall Street Journal, The Independent, GQ, Esquire, OK!, among others.

In 2016, Emin was awarded as the Most Stylish Musician of the Year.

Over the past couple of years, EMIN performed at large musical contests, including the Eurovision 2012, "Miss Universe 2013, the 2014 World Music Awards, and also on the Olympic Games in Sochi on the same year.

He is also one of the organizer of summer music festival "Zhara" which has turned into annual gathering of celebrities.

