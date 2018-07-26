By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has always been an art lover's paradise. Many Azerbaijani painters have received global recognition and their works are exhibited at best galleries in the world.

One of such painters was Nadir Abdurahmanov. An outstanding painter has left his mark on art history of Azerbaijan.

Abdurahmanov was born on December 5, 1925 in Lachin, a picturesque corner of Azerbaijan.

In 1933 the Abdurahmanov's family moved to Baku to a new place of work of the head of the family - the head of the Pharmacy Department. Although his father, Gambar Abdurahmanov, wanted his son to become a doctor, but was not against his passion for painting. Nadir already felt the beneficial effects of his cousin, the famous sculptor, the national artist Jalal Garyagdi .

At first, Abdurahmanov took painting lessons at the Baku House of Artistic Education of Children, and in 1940-1941 he was sent to study in Moscow, to a special art school for gifted children. When the war broke out, the young man returned to Baku and immediately entered the second year of the Art College named after. A. Azimzadeh (1941-1944).

However, the time was military, and needed a completely different profession. N. Abdurahmanov entered the Medical Institute. But the irresistible love of painting took over, Nadir transferred to the evening department of the medical institute and again returned to the art school.

At the republican exhibition in 1944, his first exhibited painting was "Refugees". Abdurahmanov graduated from the art school, and in 1947 received a doctor's diploma.

In the same year, he entered the Leningrad I.E.Repin Academy of Arts (1947-1953). In the city on the Neva he was taught by such famous masters of the brush as A. Mylnikov, V. Oreshnikov.

His aesthetic taste was influenced by the magnificent museums of Leningrad: the Hermitage, the Russian Museum and others.

In additional to his art, Abdurahmanov was active in public activities. He was elected a Deputy of the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan, held the post of Chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists and taught for a long time.

Abdurahmanov was a professor and headed the creative laboratory at the Academy of Fine Arts.

Among his pupils there was recognized masters of the brush, many of whom are highly awarded.

In 1960, Nadir Abdurahmanov received the honorary title "Honored Artist", and in 1964 became People's Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

For a series of works dedicated to the people of Karabakh, Abdurahmanov was awarded with the State Prize of Azerbaijan.

His paintings are exhibited in major museums and galleries around the world.

The creativity of Nadir Abdurahmanov served as a guide through which the broad sections of the population received information about the history, culture, nature of Azerbaijan.

Life depicted by the artist is extremely truthful, optimistic and beautiful is a reflection of his rich inner world. His works are valuable examples of national art.

His works, were demonstrated in permanent exhibitions of the Azerbaijan State Museum of Art, as well as other museums and galleries.

In December 2015, the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan hosted an exhibition of works by People's Artist Nadir Abdurhmanov, timed to his the 90th anniversary.

The incomparable beauty of Azerbaijan was the most important source of inspiration in the work of the great painter

The paintings of Nadir Abdurahmanov, distinguished by the compactness of the composition and memorable due to the strength of their emotional impact, are of great importance from the point of view of the education of young generations in the spirit of patriotism..

Nadir Abdurahmanov died on July 26, 2008 and was buried in Baku.

The memory of Nadir Abdurahmanov will always remain in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people.

---

