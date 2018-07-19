By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani pianist Elchin Shirinov and a trio of famous Hungarian jazzmen are on tour in Poland and Hungary.

The trio includes Andras Des (percussion), Marton Fenyvesi (electric & acoustic guitar), and Matyas Szandai (Double bass).

The musicians performed with a concert in Krakow, and now it is taking part in Voicingers 2018 International Jazz Contest in Zory.

Elchin Shirinov is also a member of the jury of the festival. He conducted a master class on yoga and jazz improvisations for Polish youth.

“During the break, I was asked to teach them Azerbaijani composition and the first thing that came to mind is the song of Samad Samadov "Bakılı balasıyam", because I missed Baku very much,” Elchin told Trend Life.

The quartet of Shirinov will also be held in the cities of Nagykanizsa (July 25), Pecs (July 26), Capolcha (July 27) and at the Jazz Opus Jazz Club international festival in Budapest.

Elchin Shirinov and a trio of famous Hungarian jazzmen repeatedly participated in foreign festivals. In 2016 an album "Maiden Tower" was released in Budapest. It was also presented to listeners at Baku Summer Jazz Days 2018.

Elchin belongs to the new generation of Azerbaijani jazz musicians, who combine elements of post-bop jazz, blues and funk.

The pianist and composer was tutored by great musical talents such as Vagif Sadikhov, Aaron Goldberg, Kevin Hays, Jean Michel Pilc, and Yakov Okun.

Throughout Shirinov’s mellifluous extemporizations and pianistic pyrotechnics entranced the jazz cognoscenti in the crowd, particularly in his variations around the folksong Gul Achdi.

He went on to give a very individual interpretation of two of the most popular Azerbaijani folksongs Sari Gelin and Durna; and included his reflective self-penned compositions Waiting and Muse in his set, many of which featured the sound of the Melodica, a wind-operated keyboard that makes an accordion-like sound, which he balanced on top of the grand piano.

Many music enthusiasts from France, Switzerland, Germany, Malaysia and other countries, where he praised the national jazz, already familiar with his unusual talent.

