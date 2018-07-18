By Laman Ismayilova

The Embassy of the Netherlands in Baku and the Arts Council Azerbaijan cordially invites you to the plein air painting workshop of Azerbaijani artists "The Netherlands through Azerbaijani Eyes".

The event will take place at the Art Tower Gallery on July 22.

A group of Azerbaijani painters will give their personal interpretation of what the Netherlands is all about. The plein air will bring together both young and experienced painters.

The project aims at strengthening cultural ties between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands through joint activities in the field of art.

The event is co-organized by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan, the Office of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher", Arts Council Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and the Youth Network.

The plein air will be held as part of Summer Festival 2018 which is intended to become a traditional event in the cultural life of the Azerbaijani capital.

This festival, the opening of which will be celebrated annually on July 3, is a kind of artists' holiday. Summer Festival 2018 is organized to destroy the stereotype that there are no cultural events in summertime.

Working time: 14:00-17:00. Admission is free.

For more information, please visit: ArtTowerGallery

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. The main purpose of the organization, created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006, is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands enjoy high-level relations.

Kingdom of the Netherlands recognized the independence of Azerbaijan in December 31, 1991 and a year later the diplomatic relations between the two countries were established.

In recent years bilateral economic missions, business forums, as well as other activities organized with support of the Embassy opened a new phase in practical cooperation between the two sides.

Currently, more than 125 companies with the capital from the Netherlands operate in Azerbaijan in the field of trade, services, insurance, industry, construction, transport and other spheres.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz