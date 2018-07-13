By Laman Ismayilova

July 13 marks the birthday of an outstanding national painter with French roots Vidadi Narimanbayov, a person of world scale, who made a great contribution to the fine arts of Azerbaijan.

Born in 1926 in France, in the city of Caen on the eve of the Day of the Bastille, Narimanbayov united great cultures of two countries - France and Azerbaijan.

His father Yaqub Farman comes from the ancient and noble family. He studied engineering in Toulouse, where he met his future wife, Irma Larude, a French woman.

In 1943, Narimanbayov enrolled in the Art College. The next year he was drafted into the army, in which he served for six years. After graduating from the Baku Art School, he studied at the Leningrad Art College named after M.Sh. VI Mukhina (1953-1956) for stained glass studies.

From 1957 to 1960, he successfully studied at the Tbilisi Academy of arts. His thesis work was on the military theme, which became a priority in his art. After graduation he worked in easel painting.

Vidadi Narimanbayov is a bright representative of the Azerbaijani school of painting, which was one of the most original, popular and recognizable phenomena in the Soviet art. Differing from other national schools with his attitude to colors, he was able to combine in himself a deep knowledge of form, and rich in reflections content. He is one of the most significant and iconic figures in national art.

The national artist skillfully used the severe style in order to express his ideas.

Looking at the artist's works, we see enlargement of forms, a large format of canvases, monumentalism, asceticism in color.

His painting "Great Patriotic War", written in 1971, creates the impression of wall paintings, murals.

The artist's another work "Portrait of a woman. Nazifa", written in 1973, shows another pictorial strategy of the painter. With its bight colors the portrait captures your attention.

Vidadi Narimanbayov participated in various international art exhibitions in Hungary, Finland, Italy, Austria, Turkey, India and other countries. National artist was awarded with "Shohrat" order ( The Order of Glory).

The artist died in 2001, in Baku. Vidadi Narimanbayov is still one of the most beloved Azerbaijani artists.

In July 2016, the National Museum of Arts of Azerbaijan held a personal exhibition of artist. His son Amirbay and daughter Nigar Narimanbayova, who is also famous artist attended the event.

The exhibition was organized by the Ministry of Culture was timed to the 90th anniversary of the legendary painter.

The name of the legendary Azerbaijani artist Nigar Narimanbayova will never be forgotten by people of Azerbaijan.

