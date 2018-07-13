By Laman Ismayilova

A personal exhibition of the young artist Ilaha Garibova opened in Art Tower Gallery on July 11.

The exposition, held as part of the "Summer Festival-2018", attracted a large number of spectators, Trend Life reported.

At the opening of the exhibition the head of the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan artist Dadash Mammadov congratulated Ilaha Garibova on the opening of her first solo exhibition and wished the young artist not to stop at the already achieved.

Ilaha Garibova expressed gratitude to the organizers, as well as to all who came to support her on this important day.

The exhibition presents 16 works of art, most of which are dedicated to women. The works pleased art lovers with bright colors.

Ilaha is a student of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, a member of the NGO Youth Network. She actively participates in exhibitions, plein air events and festivals.

The exhibition is organized with the support of the Office of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher", the Ministry of Culture, the State Art Gallery and NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

