By Sara Israfilbayova

The solemn ceremony of awarding the winners of the 3rd Booktrailer Festival took place at the International Mugham Center, Trend Life reported.

At the opening of the event, the author and project manager, actor, producer Ruslan Sabirli stressed that the Festival has been held from 2016 and is timed to the World Book and Copyright Day - April 23.

The Festival is held under the motto “Kitabı tanıdın, kitabla tanının!” (“Promote a book, get promoted with a book!”) with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the International Mugam Center, Azercell and Libraff.

The main goal of the project is the promotion of books and their reading in the society, the support and development of creative forms of attitude to reading books, the identification of talented and creative youth representatives in the field of cinema, the development of booktrailers as arts and trends in business.

Sabirli also stressed that for objectivity, the assessments of the booktrailers were carried out separately, i.e. the members of the jury did not know the results of each other.

Talking about the festival conditions, the project manager noted that the authors of the booktrailers had to present laconic, intriguing works and convey the essence of the literary work.

The jury included Secretary of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers, national writer of Azerbaijan Chingiz Abdullayev, film director, screenwriter, the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ogtay Mirgasimov, scriptwriter, director of propaganda and film registration of the Cinematography Department at Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Tourism Yusif Sheikhov, Honored Artist Mehriban Zaki, TV presenter, producer and Honored Artist Murad Dadashov.

Winner of the 3rd festival was author of the booktrailer “Kitab və qutab” (“Book and qutab”) Tural Karimov, the 2nd place was taken by Firdousi Nabiyev for the film work “Şahid” (“Witness”) and Javad Nuriyev for the booktrailer “Ikimizin hekayəsi” (“Our story”), the 3rd place was won by Sardar Taghiyev’s “Almafobiya”, Binyamin Sailov’s “Can nənə, bir nağıl de” (“Granny, tell a story”) and Eynulla Aghadadashov’s “Bulud bağçaları” (“Cloud gardens”).

The 1st place got a prize in the amount of 1,000 manats ($588), while the winners of the 2nd and 3rd places 800 manats ($470) and 500 manats ($294), respectively.

The winners expressed gratitude to the organizers for hosting such a significant festival.

Honored artist, famous khanende Fargana Gasimova performed at the event.

