By Laman Ismayilova

Seventeen talented female artists will gather under the same roof to show the eternal power of colours.

The exhibition will open in Port Baku Mall on April 16, Azertag reported.

Famous for their unique style, artists Kamala Aliyeva, Saadat Isayeva, Marta de Riva, Jasmine Fracassetti, Jalya Hasanova, Kubra Veliyeva, Narmin Sadigov, Samira Agayeva, Ellada Ismailova, Aida Agayeva, Aisha Gurbanova, Ayla Agayeva, Lala Shukurova, Maryam Shirin, Gulnar Aliyeva, Fidan Zeynalova and Pakiza Kilinch created the works that perfectly reflect the high spiritual mission of women, who are the inspiration for all kinds of creative processes.

The artists used different styles and techniques in their works and painted women of different ages on the canvases. The exhibition will open at 19:00.

The event is co-organized by Baku the International Women's Club, Wives Ambassadors Club "HOMS" and Port Baku Mall.

The exhibition will last until April 19.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

