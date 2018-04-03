By Laman Ismayilova

Talented young national artist Maryam Alakbarli for the first time joined the Deauville Art Shopping Festival, organized by the Louvre Museum, with her unique works.

Mayor of the city Philippe Augier, who attended the festival’s opening ceremony familiarized himself with the works of national artist. Philippe Augier stated that Maryam Alakbarli is well-known in Dovil. He also spoke about her first exhibition, organized by the young artist in this city. Philippe Augier spoke the merits of Azerbaijani artist and wished her success.

Famous collectors came to the city of Deauville in order to enjoy Maryam’s works.

Representatives of famous French galleries looking forward to the opening of Alakbarli’s stand, offered her to organize exhibitions of talented artist. Many artists and art lovers enjoyed artist's stand with interest and shared their views on her works.

Azerbaijani young artist Maryam Alakbarli, who has different views, has conquered the attention and heart of art figures in France with her unique style. Art historians, critics, artists representing different areas of creativity have always welcomed the works of the talented artist.

Notably, 80 painters, architects, digital artists and photographers were selected for the Deauville Art Shopping festival from March 31 to April 2.

Born in 1991, Maryam, who suffers from Down's syndrome, developed a taste for painting and sculpting at a very early age. The artist chooses colors masterly. The inherent feeling of color distinguishes her art.

She puts much sincerity, harmony and goodness into her paintings.

Artist's works have earned big success both in her motherland Azerbaijan and beyond its borders including Germany, Italy, Russia, Turkey Lithuania and France.

While suffering from Down's syndrome, lists of her work which mainly characterize educational themes are representative of her zeal and creativity.

Sensing deeply the real world with its problems, Maryam heartily incarnates her works with the warmness of her heart, her subtle perception of reality, although not appreciated in the way she warrants, the young artist shows all the beauty of the world by dints of the language of colors and brush.

Once, Juliette Binoche, world famous French actress, said, “Maryam has her own vision on the color combination. She shares her feeling of being impressed on the creativity of the young artist by stating that Rose-red, yellow and brown tint, bright green, bloody red, black as antimony - she boldly works with these colors, like the nature creating the bright and harmonious world.”

Earlier in 2013, “Colours of the Soul”, a catalogue which features paintings of Maryam including her approval and appraisal by other artists, came out.



The colorfully illustrated catalogue, which was printed by the publishing house Sharq-Qarb, has published a complete series of the talented painter’s light work.

