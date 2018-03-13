By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani chefs successfully participated at the international culinary championships in Malta and Turkey.

National team took part in the competition “Malta Kulinarja -2018” held on February 21-26, Trend Life reported.

The country was represented by the chief technologist of the Azerbaijan National Culinary Center Elnur Guliyev, as well as cooks Aga Salamov, Sarkhan Mammadov and Nijat Babayev.

As a result of the competition, national team won in four individual categories. The national chefs brought home three silver medals, one diploma and two bronze in team categories.

The competition, held under the auspices of the World Association of Chefs Societies, brought together about 350 Maltese and foreign chefs vying for prestigious awards in different categories.

Under the watchful eyes of nine international judges, the participants competed for the titles of Chef of the Year, Junior Chef of the Year and Pastry Chef of the Year, among others, as well as a number of team awards.

The jury included representatives of Germany, Norway, Great Britain, France, Portugal, Slovenia, and Italy.

Along with the achievements in Malta, national team achieved success at the culinary championship in Turkey held on February 22-26.

Representatives of 24 countries took part in the championship. Azerbaijan was represented by members of the National Culinary Association - Beim Mammadova (team captain), Medina Aliyeva, Narmin Radzhabova, Timur Pivkin, Khalil Kozakogullari, Valeh Imanov and Ruslan Shikhiyev.

The head of the National Culinary Center, Tahir Amiraslanov joined the jury of the championship.

As a result, Azerbaijani chefs won one gold and one silver medal in two team classes. The national team also got two gold, five silver, four bronze medals and a diploma in twelve individual classes.

Besides, Tahir Amiraslanov as an expert took part in the 5th Dubai Tourism Festival (UAE), held on February 22 - March 10. Within the framework of the festival, restaurants and other food establishments presented their dishes at various venues.

