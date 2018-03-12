By Laman Ismayilova

On International Women's Day, people celebrate many incredible contributions made by women around the world.

A new exhibition to honor women's achievements has opened in Art Tower Gallery.

The exhibition presents works by Azerbaijani and foreign artists, as well as paintings created by the authors during the workshop, which took place on March 3- 4, Trend Life reported.

Artist's incredible portraits of women fascinate with their beauty and depth of character.

The viewers may be surprised, but also frankly captivated by those feelings and mood transmitted on the canvases. A wide palette of colors gives a feeling of absolute joy and pleasure of life.

The exhibition will last until March 14.

The event is co-organized by Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve and NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan.

