By Laman Ismayilova

“The Steppe Man”, a movie by Azerbaijani filmmaker Shamil Aliyev has been named “The Film of February Month” at the 6th Virgin Spring Cinefest.

Thus, the film was nominated for the Golden Galaxy Award. The awarding ceremony will be held in the city of Kolkata, India in October, Trend Life reported.

“The Steppe Man” tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe. Soon after his father's death the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

The movie has already attended nearly 30 international film festivals and forums and received a number of awards.

The film was awarded ‘For Fairytale Reality’ at DIDOR International Film Festival -2012, ‘For creative research’ at International Telekinoforuma "Together" -2013, Uluslararası Van Gölü Film Festivalı -2014, Rainbow Film Festival - 2014, "Platinum Awards" at International Movie Awards -2014, Noida International Film Festival-2015 and others.

The was named the best in the nomination “Best feature film” at the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival in India on December 5-6, 2017.

The Steppe Man was also included in the list of candidates of the American Cinema Academy OSCAR-2014 in the nomination "Best film in a foreign language".

It was filmed at the “Azərbaycanfilm” studio named after J.Jabbarli, with the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Creative work for the movie was done by script writer Vidadi Hasanov, director of photography Rafig Guliyev, production designers Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Khalil Aminov, composer Rauf Aliyev, and producers Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.

The film stars are Bahruz Vagifoglu, Vidadi Hasanov, Javidan Mammadov, Salome Demuria, Vusal Mehraliyev and others.

Virgin Spring Cinefest is the platform that every filmmaker needs, in order to showcase and get recognitions for their film.

The main objective of the film festival is to support independent filmmakers through reviewing, judging, marketing, and distribution networking,

The films are privately screened every month and evaluated by a team of experts in the industry.

The monthly winners will then compete to be screened at festival's annual event. The event aims to create a strong relationship between filmmakers, producers and distributors from all over the world.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz