By Laman Ismayilova

The play "Shadow" (Kölgə) has been premiered by ASAN Volunteers in Barda.

The event was organized with the financial support of the Azerbaijan Youth Fund, Trend Life reported.

The author of the project is Emiliya Bayramova, the winner of the tenth grant of the Youth Fund under the President of Azerbaijan.

The main goal of the project is to strengthen the fight against domestic violence in the family, social protection of victims, education about the role of women in modern society.

Addressing the event, speakers stressed that domestic violence is the most acute problem, requiring more active intervention by society. The family is the basis of the state, so ensuring the safety of women and children is one of the priority areas in many countries. Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen educational activities and treat violence in the sphere of family and household relations as a problem that requires prompt resolution.

The play was presented by young volunteers in the form of pantomime art. In conclusion, the head of ASAN Volunteers Bakhtiyar Islamov presented commemorative diplomas to the volunteers and project organizers.

